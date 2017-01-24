He's back! Hypnotist Cyrus

February 18th at Th'YARC!

http://www.yarcplayhouse.com

Tri-County Betterment Radio Bingo!

Play every Monday night after the 6pm news on Y95!

http://cjls.com/tri-county-betterment-radio-bingo

Say Happy Birthday!

Send us your birthday wishes to put on the air!

[email protected]

The Weekend Blowout

With Ashley Greco! Get your party started here!

http://www.cjls.com/

East Coast Countdown

Join us in counting down the Top Ten hottest Atlantic Canadian songs.

http://www.cjls.com/east-coast-countdown

Jimmy The Janitor

Weekdays at 7:25am

http://www.dougthistlehyundai.ca/

Poll

WIth rising food costs, are you cutting back on spending at the grocery store?
Yes
60%
No
40%
Total votes: 60

News

Yarmouth Local NSTU President 'Relieved' Over Tentative Agreement With Province
January 20, 2017
BREAKING: Teacher's Union And Government Reach Tentative Agreement
January 20, 2017
Donald Trump Sworn In As President Of The United States
January 20, 2017
Fundy Rose Heading To U-S
January 20, 2017
Agreement Reached Between ECMA And Musicians Union
January 20, 2017

Events

Girl Thing: Stamp Pad Tank Tops - Shelburne Library - January 24, 2017 - 6:30pm
The Novel Bunch - The Secret Life of Bees at the Westport Library - January 24, 2017 - 7:15pm
Make a Snowman at the Westport Library - January 26, 2017 - 3:15pm
Family Literacy Fun at the Digby Library - January 26, 2017 - 3:30pm
Family Literacy Day At The Digby Library - January 26, 2017 - 3:30pm

