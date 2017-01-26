He's back! Hypnotist Cyrus

February 18th at Th'YARC!

http://www.yarcplayhouse.com

Tri-County Betterment Radio Bingo!

Play every Monday night after the 6pm news on Y95!

http://cjls.com/tri-county-betterment-radio-bingo

Say Happy Birthday!

Send us your birthday wishes to put on the air!

[email protected]

The Weekend Blowout

With Ashley Greco! Get your party started here!

http://www.cjls.com/

East Coast Countdown

Join us in counting down the Top Ten hottest Atlantic Canadian songs.

http://www.cjls.com/east-coast-countdown

Jimmy The Janitor

Weekdays at 7:25am

http://www.dougthistlehyundai.ca/

Poll

Should the 100 series highways to Yarmouth be twinned?

News

Feed Back Good And Bad On Tentative Deal-NSTU Yarmouth President
January 26, 2017
'Women's March On Washington' Coming To Yarmouth
January 26, 2017
Minimum Wage In Nova Scotia Going Up 15 Cents April 1st
January 25, 2017
Restaurant Owners Lift A Glass to Liquor Law Change
January 25, 2017
Repairs Coming For Forest Glen Community Hall
January 25, 2017

Events

Make a Snowman at the Westport Library - January 26, 2017 - 3:15pm
Family Literacy Fun at the Digby Library - January 26, 2017 - 3:30pm
Family Literacy Day At The Digby Library - January 26, 2017 - 3:30pm
Teddy Bear Picnic and Sleepover at the Barrington Library - January 26, 2017 - 6:00pm
LEGO Club at the Digby Library - January 26, 2017 - 6:15pm

