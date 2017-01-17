He's back! Hypnotist Cyrus

News

New Lights To Be Installed Soon At Busy Yarmouth Intersection
January 16, 2017
Province Announces Funding For Digby County Seniors Groups
January 16, 2017
MLA Calls On Premier To Commit To Dialysis Unit In Barrington
January 16, 2017
Province Calling For Volunteer Award Nominations
January 16, 2017
A Tie And a Loss For Tusket Ford Atom A Mariners
January 16, 2017

Events

Indoor Walking Program In Clare - January 17, 2017 - 6:30pm
Boys Night Out - Harry Potter Event at the Shelburne Library - January 19, 2017 - 6:30pm
Free Family Fun Night - Yarmouth Curling Club - January 20, 2017 - 6:00pm
Girl Thing: Stamp Pad Tank Tops - Shelburne Library - January 24, 2017 - 6:30pm
The Novel Bunch - The Secret Life of Bees at the Westport Library - January 24, 2017 - 7:15pm

