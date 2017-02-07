He's back! Hypnotist Cyrus
February 18th at Th'YARC!
Tri-County Betterment Radio Bingo!
Play every Monday night after the 6pm news on Y95!
Say Happy Birthday!
Send us your birthday wishes to put on the air!
The Weekend Blowout
With Ashley Greco! Get your party started here!
East Coast Countdown
Join us in counting down the Top Ten hottest Atlantic Canadian songs.
Jimmy The Janitor
Weekdays at 7:25am
Poll
Where should a new arts centre be located in the town of Yarmouth?
Existing location on Parade Street
87%
Downtown
13%
Total votes: 140
News
Events
Book Club-Barrington Passage Library - February 07, 2017 - 1:30pm
Valentine's Story Time - Clark's Harbour Library - February 08, 2017 - 1:00pm
E-Picture Books for Young Kids-Weymouth Library - February 09, 2017 - 6:00pm
Valentine's Day Program - Lockeport Library - February 11, 2017 - 10:30am
Creative Mess or Masterpiece?- Digby Library - February 11, 2017 - 10:30am