Where should a new arts centre be located in the town of Yarmouth?
Existing location on Parade Street
88%
Downtown
12%
Total votes: 138

News

Bridgewater Bus Plan Trucking Along
February 01, 2017
Three Yarmouth County Fishermen Charged After Video Of Alleged Mistreatment Of Baby Seal
February 01, 2017
Mounties Say: Buckle Up
February 01, 2017
Flag Raised At Yarmouth Town Hall In Honour Of Heart Month
February 01, 2017
Clare-Digby MLA Warns PC's Will Kill Yarmouth Ferry; PC MLA Says Not True
February 01, 2017

Yarmouth Toastmasters Meeting - February 02, 2017 - 12:15pm
Book Club-Barrington Passage Library - February 07, 2017 - 1:30pm
Valentine's Story Time - Clark's Harbour Library - February 08, 2017 - 1:00pm
E-Picture Books for Young Kids-Weymouth Library - February 09, 2017 - 6:00pm
Creative Mess or Masterpiece?- Digby Library - February 11, 2017 - 10:30am

